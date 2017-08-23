Man beats victim over the head with metal travel cup at Flushing spa, video shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUSHING, Queens — Surveillance video captured a beatdown at a Queens spa, in which a man repeatedly bashed his victim over the head with a metal travel cup.

Police released video of the July 19th attack Wednesday. It took place at a spa on Roosevelt Avenue near Main Street in Flushing.

Two men got into a dispute when one became violent and assaulted the other, police said.

He repeatedly punched his victim, and his him over the head with a metal travel cup, surveillance video shows.

The victim was hospitalized with a laceration on his head, police said.

The assailant sought is an acquaintance of the victim, and is known as Charlie, police said. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with a slim build, light complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

"Charlie" wears glasses with a black frame.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).