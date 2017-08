Looking cool for school without breaking the bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fashion’s biggest trends have trickled down to kid sizes. Macy’s assistant fashion director, Kenneth McKoy, showcases the latest in back to school style. Look for trends such as cold shoulder, denim on denim, patchwork, and leopard prints.

Look 1 (Worn by 1st grader Mikaela)

Sweetheart Rose dress and vest - $52

Fashion Angels Reversible Sequin Backpack

Look 2 (Worn by Gavin )

Tommy Hilfiger jean jacket - $89.50

Tommy Hilfiger Ultra Rebel jean - $49.50

Tommy Hilfiger plaid shirt - $49.50

Look 3 (Worn by 13-year-old Joy)

Tinsey plaid cold shoulder top - $34

Imperial STAR girls denim skirt - $34

Circus by Sam Edelman sneaker - $69

Look 4 (Worn by 16-year-old Demetrius)

Superdry backpack - $74.50

Levi’s Limited jean jacket - $98

American Rag blue hooded fleece - $35

Buffalo graphic shirt - $35

Diesel men’s sneaker - $160

Levi’s Limited patched denim pants - $148

Look 5 (Worn by 15-year-old Julianna)

Levi’s denim ankle skinny - $94.50

Material Girl bodysuit - $34.50

American Rag suede jacket - $89.50

Steve Madden backpack - $58.80

Steve Madden leopard mules - $109

All looks are available at Macy’s.