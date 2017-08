FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — A missing swimmer has been pulled from the water in Far Rockaway, Queens.

The teen boy went missing near Beach 13th Street at the Boardwalk around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

NYPD and FDNY divers searched the area before locating the swimmer.

Emergency officials are performing CPR on the swimmer. His condition is not known.

