Beloved Zaro’s Family Bakery coming back to the Bronx

PARKCHESTER, Bronx — After being forced in 2015 to close their iconic location that opened in 1959, Zaro's Family Bakery will soon be a part of the Parkchester community again.

"When we closed, the outpouring of love and support that we got was really unbelievable," Richard Zaro said.

The Zaro family says their landlord did not give them the option to renew their lease. A Boston Market opened in their old location.

After extensive negotiations, a new Zaro's Family Bakery will open two doors down from their old location this fall.

"It's not only the opportunity to continue a tradition and heritage," Scott Zaro told PIX11. "We have the opportunity to make someone’s day whether it’s for 30 seconds or a minute and 30 seconds. Give them a phenomenal experience, that’s what its about."