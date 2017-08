WOODLAWN HEIGHTS, the Bronx —A mausoleum at Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx was burglarized, police said Tuesday.

Workers notified police around 1:45 p.m., officials said. Six caskets were removed from a mausoleum wall and left on the floor.

Woodlawn Cemetery is one of the largest cemeteries in New York City. It is the final resting place of many historic figures.

