Two women steal pricey watch, thousands in cash from 79-year-old man at Manhattan hotel

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — Two women are wanted for stealing a pricey watch and thousands in cash from a 79-year-old man at a Manhattan hotel, police said Tuesday.

The women met the man at Club Macanudo, a cigar bar and restaurant, police said. They left from there and went to the Loews Regency Hotel on Park Avenue.

The woman took a watch worth more than $13,000 from the man and about $3,000 in cash, police said. They were caught on surveillance camera while waiting for the elevator.

The victim, a 79-year-old tourist from Florida, sustained scratches on his face during the incident, police sources said. He was not hospitalized.

Police have asked for help finding the two women. Both women are about 25-30 years old. One of the women has long black hair and was last seen wearing a light colored dress. The other woman, who also has long black hair, was last seen wearing a green top, green skirt, a purse and large hoop earrings.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).