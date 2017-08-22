Tornado Warning canceled for New Jersey, but severe thunderstorms continue in Tri-State

WARREN COUNTY, N.J. — A Tornado warning or Warren County, New Jersey has been canceled, but severe thunderstorms continue in the tri-state.

At 8:15 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Gilbert, or 14 miles south of Mount Pocono, moving east at 40 mph.

If you are in the affected area, you should take cover immediately.

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

If you’re on the road, get out of the car and seek shelter.

Tornado Warning for Warren Co. through 8:45pm. Radar indicated rotation in the storm. Take cover now! @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/XjDj1yCUsK — PIX11 Weather (@PIXweather) August 23, 2017

A severe Thunderstorm Watch has also been issued for parts of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been also issued for Sullivan, Sussex and Pike counties.