Top 5 ways to save on back to school shopping

You’ve just received an impossibly long list of supplies from the school and your kids have grown out of most of their clothes. Back to School shopping is a necessary evil, but that doesn’t mean it has to cost a fortune. Trae Bodge, Smart Shopping Expert for gift card site Gift Card Granny, shares her advice on how to save money on everything your kids need for school.

1. Take Stock and Swap!

Your kids have probably grown out of most of last years’ clothes. Instead of giving them away, sell them on Swap.com, which is the top site for online consignment. You can cash out your earnings or use them towards other clothes, backpacks and other essentials on the site. Swap.com has over gently used 2mm items, so you’ll have plenty to choose from all at 80-90% off retail.

2. Buy in Bulk

Put your Costco or Sam’s Club membership to good use and buy basic school supplies in bulk. You can save a bundle on pencils, pens, notebooks and folders this way. No membership? Try Boxed.com or the Boxed app. They offer price club prices without the membership fees and they ship for free.

3. Get Cash Back…

…without thinking about it. Download the free DOSH cash back app and link it to your credit cards. As you shop – online or in-store – it automatically seeks out cash back deals for you at over 100k retailers. The money from your DOSH Wallet can be transferred to your bank account any time, or you can choose to donate it to a charity, like the PTA for your kids’ school!

4. If There’s Not a Sale

Never fear! Use a site like Gift Card Granny to look for discounted gift cards. By shopping with a discounted gift card for Target, Amazon, or wherever else you plan to shop, you’ll automatically save between 2-30%, sale or no sale.

5. Get Carded

Students and teachers, if you have a school I.D., don’t forget to use it. Countless retailers, like Microsoft and Apple, offer discounts when you present your I.D. – Gift Card Granny has a comprehensive list. For instance, you can save up to 10% off a laptop like this Microsoft Surface Pro. And to save even more, set a deal alert for any item on deal site Slickdeals.net for the best deals. If you’re not sure what you want, set an alert for “Back to School” to be privy of all the best deals.