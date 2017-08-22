Teen cyclist struck, seriously injured by SUV hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — It's a summer Tuesday and if she hadn't been hit by an SUV two months earlier, a 16-year-old teen would be at soccer practice. Instead, she's still in a hospital bed after a driver hit her and then sped away.

"I'm tired and exhausted - kind of sore," Kenya Kissoon told PIX11 from her hospital bed.

The 16-year-old was on her bike, talking to her mom via bluetooth, when she says a driver was signaling at her to go. She did and that's when the white SUV plowed into her.

Her mom heard her daughter scream before she was hit.

Surveillance video shows the teen being hit. The SUV dragged the bike and then ran over it.

"People were around me and everything is just blank," the teen told PIX11.

The driver left the scene.

"Who does that? I just want them to come forward," Sondrene Percival, the teen's mom, said. "Just come forward and let's get some justice out of this."

The teenage victim has a broken pelvis and suffered serious cuts and bruises.

Police have asked for help finding the driver.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).