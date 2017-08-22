Scorching temperatures prompt heat advisory across NYC, NJ Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Like it or not, it’s still summer, and mother nature is making it known Tuesday with scorching temperatures expected to make much of the tri-state area feel as if it is above 100 degrees, prompting safety warnings and a heat advisory.

The heat advisory is set to be in place between noon and 6 p.m. for the five boroughs, and in New Jersey, parts of Passaic, Hudson, Bergen, Essex, Union and Westchester counties, according to the National Weather Service.

While highs will hover in the high 80s to low 90s, humidity will make it feel as it is above 100 degrees.

Some sample forecasts include feels-like temperatures of 102 in Astoria, 104 in Fort Lee, 99 in Shirley, 100 in Larchmont and 98 in Greenwich.

People living under a heat advisory should limit outdoor work and activity, and take frequent rest breaks in shaded areas or air conditioned environments, according to the weather service. They are also asked to check on elderly neighbors and keep children and pets indoors.

Everyone should remain hydrated throughout the day.

Children and pets should never be left alone in vehicles, but particularly in the heat when a 90 degree day can send temperatures inside vehicles soaring past 120 degrees in just 20 minutes.

A heat advisory is issued when it feels like 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time.

Luckily for those of us who don't love the heat, this advisory was issued because of the latter.

Highs Wednesday will dip to 83 in the city and by the weekend, we will experience a drop of 30 degrees.

By Friday, a fall-like feel will overtake the area, with highs hovering in the mid to high 70s, low humidity and mostly clear skies expected.

Heat Advisory in & around NYC from 12pm-6pm Tuesday. Heat index values ~100 in the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/TGQGIZ9ccO — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) August 21, 2017