LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police are looking for the suspect after a woman was pushed onto the subway tracks at the Second Avenue station Tuesday night.

Police sources say the woman was pushed from the northbound platform onto the tracks. No trains were approaching at the time.

The woman was treated for a laceration to her head. Her injuries were considered minor and she is being treated at Bellevue Hospital.

Police are looking for a male suspect in his 20s.