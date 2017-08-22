Last-minute summer travel deals

Here are three ways to save on last-minute summer travel, brought to you by Travel Zoo:

Keep it Close: anything that’s an hour away from wherever you are right now is a destination

Seasonality: the calendar drives travel prices so look at “low season” destinations

Flex your dollar: currency favors the U.S. traveler

The Getaways: Nearby

Inn at Lake Joseph, The Catskills

Quaint upscale inn that dates back to the 1890s and near the site of the 1969 Woodstock concert

Home to a 250-acre private mountain lake that’s a frequent nesting home for American bald eagles

Guests can go fishing or kayaking, play tennis or explore the hiking trails, rivers and isolated waterfall. $139/night (40 percent off) with daily made-to-order breakfast and rowboat/kayak/bike rentals

Travel Labor Day through Dec. 21

Gideon Putnam Hotel & Spa, Saratoga Springs

Dating back to 1935, the hotel is set on 2,000 lush acres and offers hiking and biking trails, tennis courts and is within 10 miles of over a dozen golf courses

Home to the historic Roosevelt Baths & Spa: nature-inspired hydrotherapies and massage treatments

Saratoga Springs: one of 10 Great Fall Getaways from NYC by Conde Nast Traveler

$169/night (45 percent off) with daily breakfast and mineral baths for 2

Travel Labor Day through Dec. 28

The Getaways: Further Away

The Confidante – Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Miami Beach

Hip & upscale 4-Star beachfront hotel that combines art deco vibe with bohemian flair (opened April 2016)

Direct beach access, 2 heated outdoor pools and several restaurants (inc. one by Top Chef Dale Talde)

15 minutes from South Beach, so just far away from the noise and bustle

$99/night (55 percent off) with valet parking for travel thru Dec. 24

Andaz Mayakoba, Mexico

New luxe Andaz resort in upscale Mayakoba region, north of Playa del Carmen, located near Mayan ruins

The 10,000-square-foot, full-service spa incorporates indigenous Mayan methods into treatments

Plenty to do: snorkeling, golf, three pools, daily fitness classes and stand-up paddleboarding

$379 for 3 nights (55 percent off) with buffet breakfast for 2 daily for travel thru October

Off to Paradise, St. Lucia

Roundtrip airfare from JFK

4 nights in a Luxury Ocean View Junior Suite at the 5-Star Royalton St. Lucia Resort

Features a beachfront location w/loungers and cabanas, 4 pools and 8 restaurants

All-inclusive: all meals, cocktails/drinks, activities and tipping included

$999/people with $300 resort credit for travel in September