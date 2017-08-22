E.T. phones home again, classic movie returns to theaters for 35th anniversary

E.T. is phoning home again.
The 1982 classic “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” is returning to the big screen in September to celebrate the film’s 35th anniversary. The beloved Steven Spielberg movie tells the story of a stranded alien and his friendship with a boy named Elliott.
E.T. will be shown at theaters on Sep. 17 and Sep. 20.
To find a theater showing an E.T. Screening, check out this list below or enter your zip code here:
New York City:
- Kips Bay 15, 570 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10016
- Empire 25, 234 W 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036-7202
- Union Square 14, 850 Broadway, New York, NY 10003
- College Point Multiplex, 28-55 Ulmer Street, Whitestone, NY 11357
- Bay Plaza 13, 2210 Bartow Avenue, The Bronx, NY 10475-4618
Long Island:
- Westbury 12, 7000 Brush Hollow Road, Westbury, NY 11590
- Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas, 1001 Broadhollow Rd, Farmingdale, NY 11735
- Island 16 Cinema De Lux, 185 Morris Ave, Holtsville, NY 11742
Northern Suburbs:
- Showcase Cinema de Lux Ridge Hill, 59 Fitzgerald Street at Ridge Hill, Yonkers, NY 10710
- New Roc City 18 Plus Imax, 33 Le Count Place, New Rochelle, NY 10801
New Jersey:
- Bow Tie Tenafly Cinemas, 4 1/2 W Railroad Ave, Tenafly, NJ 07670
- Garden State 16, 1 Garden State Plaza (Rt 4 & 17), Paramus, NJ 07652