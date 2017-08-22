E.T. phones home again, classic movie returns to theaters for 35th anniversary

E.T. is phoning home again.

The 1982 classic “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” is returning to the big screen in September to celebrate the film’s 35th anniversary. The beloved Steven Spielberg movie tells the story of a stranded alien and his friendship with a boy named Elliott.

E.T. will be shown at theaters on Sep. 17 and Sep. 20.

To find a theater showing an E.T. Screening, check out this list below or enter your zip code here:

New York City:

Kips Bay 15, 570 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10016

Empire 25, 234 W 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036-7202

Union Square 14, 850 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

College Point Multiplex, 28-55 Ulmer Street, Whitestone, NY 11357

Bay Plaza 13, 2210 Bartow Avenue, The Bronx, NY 10475-4618

Long Island:

Westbury 12, 7000 Brush Hollow Road, Westbury, NY 11590

Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas, 1001 Broadhollow Rd, Farmingdale, NY 11735

Island 16 Cinema De Lux, 185 Morris Ave, Holtsville, NY 11742

Northern Suburbs:

Showcase Cinema de Lux Ridge Hill, 59 Fitzgerald Street at Ridge Hill, Yonkers, NY 10710

New Roc City 18 Plus Imax, 33 Le Count Place, New Rochelle, NY 10801

New Jersey: