Thousands of riders enter the train station at 40th Street and 7th Avenue every day, one of the busiest in the system.

MTA crews this weekend covered some tiles that have been the subject of some questions.

"These are not confederate flags, it is a design based on geometric forms that represent the 'Crossroads of the World' and to avoid absolutely any confusion we will modify them to make that absolutely crystal clear," said an MTA Spokesperson.