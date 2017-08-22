Chuck E. Cheese’s strikes down animatronic band

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chuck E. Cheese's is reportedly phasing out their singing animatronic band.

The restaurant chain has announced that they will be renovating all of their locations across the country, WGN-TV reports. As part of the sleek new design, they will be removing the beloved, a nd somewhat "creepy," animatronics in attempt to modernize.

The robotic characters were once the center of many childhood birthday parties, but today are considered outdated, as many children are now growing up with more advanced media and entertainment.

According to a CBS News, CEC Chief Executive Tom Leverton said, "The kids stopped looking at the animatronics years and years ago, and they would wait for the live Chuck E. to come out."

While the animatronic fanbase said they will miss the iconic band of characters, many also admitted the animatronics were seriously scary.