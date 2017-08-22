Brooklyn mom says tiles in children’s rooms are toxic, fights city for new floors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Mia Rodriguez lives in the Sumner Houses in Brooklyn and says she has a new baby and needs new floors.

"For a year, I have put in tickets. My three children live in room that I believe is toxic," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has three children, 7-year-old Adonis, 5-year-old Liam, and 3-month-old Gabriella.

She fears for their health.

"They walk around barefoot all the time now and I'm worried about their little feet," said Rodriguez.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority released the following statement:

"All NYCHA residents deserve to live in a safe, clean home. We can and will do better to serve our community. Staff will replace missing floor tiles tomorrow, and will schedule a carpenter to fix her kitchen cabinets as soon as possible.”

