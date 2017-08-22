Brooklyn gang members slammed with charges for murder, 6 other shootings

BROOKLYN — Alleged gang members who terrorized parts of Brooklyn and Queens were hit with with murder, weapons and other charges in connection with shootings that left one person dead and 13 injured, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The nine gang members, who belonged to the Brownsville-based Loot Gang, range in age from 15 to 25. One of the men, 19-year-old Quincy Vital, allegedly fatally shot a 22-year-old college student. The victim was killed after going to a Bushwick bodega to buy an iced tea. He had no gang affiliation.

“We simply will not tolerate such lawlessness and bloodshed in our communities, which put hardworking residents at risk,” Acting District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

The college student was one of several innocent bystanders allegedly shot by members of the Loot Gang. Dylan Cruz, the oldest reputed gang member listed in the indictment, allegedly fired at a rival gang member in a Queens restaurant. The rival grabbed a 33-year-old woman and used her as a human shield. Cruz allegedly shot her three times.

She’s one of four women – all innocent bystanders – shot by Loot Gang members, prosecutors said. Investigators believe of the shootings happened while Loot members were driving through rival territory, looking for rival gang members.