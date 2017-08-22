Bronx man punched by NYPD cop claims he was an innocent bystander

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Kevin Pettiway says he was an innocent bystander the night of August 5 when he was punched in the face by an NYPD Officer.

Pettiway says he was leaving his mother's house near Washington Avenue in the Bronx as police were responding to the shooting of two teens in the area.

"The officer was telling everyone to move," Pettiway explained. "He started shoving everyone. He started shoving me, however I did turn around and say, 'why are you shoving me?' From there he didn't say anything he didn't ask no questions he started punching me in my face."

In a statement to PIX11 News the NYPD said, "when police arrived Pettiway and two other individuals interfered with officers who were attempting to establish a crime scene and encouraging individuals in the crowd to surround the responding police officer."

Pettiway was arrested and charged with resisting arrest. The Bronx District Attorney's office told PIX11 Tuesday the case is pending.