As Brooklyn DA and NYPD arrest 9 in gang bust, a mother reflects on son lost to gun violence

BROOKLYN — The void in the heart of Marceline Henry will never be filled.

"Everyday when I see my other son and I don't see him and they was always together at night time, when I lock the door and I see his brother there and he's not here, it's an emptiness," Henry said.

However, there is a sense of closure tonight in the murder case of her 22-year-old son Terrell Henry, gunned down in August 2016 in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Her husband George Henry's the news delivered by the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office earlier in the day was bittersweet.

"I was happy but then again I was so sad again like the whole thing is coming all over again and still I don't have him."

The Brooklyn DA's office, working with the NYPD, announced the arrests of nine gang members in a case called "Operation Loose Loot."

Marceline shared with PIX 11 News how she never lost faith in detectives out of the 83rd precinct.

"They would say Ms. Henry you can call we'll be happy to speak with you. Certain things we can't say to you because of course it's an ongoing investigation but I know for a fact they was working beyond this scope of practice. It was going beyond that. So I am grateful to them."

So are residents near the Bushwick intersection of Wilson Avenue and Covert Street where Terrell Henry, who had dreams of becoming an FBI agent, was gunned down after purchasing an Arizona Iced Tea at a bodega. Residents were smiling after we informed them of the arrest of Henry's alleged killer, "Oh yeah? Good. Good."

Jennifer Cleto has lived her entire life in this neighborhood and is the mother to seven-year-old Liam, "Did they? That's amazing."

She talked to PIX 11 News about the gradual changes in her neighborhood, "Could we walk this street like this a few year back? No absolutely, but here never."

However, Cleto also shared how she has already had a conversation with little Liam about the potential of gun violence erupting at any moment, "I actually have conversation, because on this actual avenue, I wouldn't walk on this avenue growing up."

She walked away hand-in-hand with Liam, much like Marceline Henry did at one point many years ago. Henry now prays for the safety of others as well as swift justice for her own little boy..