14-year-old football player dies at practice in the Bronx

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — A teenager about to start his freshman year at a Bronx high school died after he suffered a medical incident during football practice on Tuesday, police sources said.

The 14-year-old football player was running sprints at Mount Saint Michael Academy around 9:30 a.m. when he experienced some sort of medical episode, police sources said. The coaches performed CPR as they waited for medical help to come.

The teen was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive, officials said.

A heat advisory had been issued for the city, but it didn’t go into effect until 12 p.m.

The teen’s name has not yet been released.

This is the second teen to die at a summer football practice in recent weeks. Joshua Mileto, 16, died at a Long Island football practice earlier in August. Mileto was at an off-season workout that was part of a strength and conditioning camp.

He and teammates were carrying a log above their heads when the log fell and struck Mileto in the head.

