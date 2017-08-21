Staten Island grandma needs plumber for stinky situation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATEN ISLAND — Wayne Johnson from Staten Island says his mom, Cheryl Johnson, a home health aide for people with special needs, needs help herself.

"She's always helping others, so selfless, and now she needs help with her housing problems," said Johnson about his mom.

Johnson says raw sewage comes up into her Delafield Avenue apartment. It's happened more than once.

"She is most concerned about the health of one year old grandson, Ezekiel, living here," said Johnson. "My mom got dealt a bad card, living here."

PIX11 reached out to management of the property and a spokesperson tells us this, "...the health and safety of the tenants is paramount, and we are working expeditiously to remedy any issues."

PIX11 news will stay on this story.

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook.