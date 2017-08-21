Solar eclipse forecast: Here is what you’ll be able to see and when

NEW YORK — Eclipse mania is in full swing Monday, but how much will those of us in the tri-state area really be able to see?

A few high clouds may impede perspective at times, but there should not be many problems in seeing the eclipse at its peak time of 2:44 p.m.

While the coast-to-coast eclipse will cause complete darkness for more than 2 minutes in many cities across the country, the view in New York is partial, with the moon covering about 70 to 75 percent of the sun.

The eclipse will head southeast across the country, starting in Salem, Oregon and ending in Charleston, South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service, which offers exact times for the eclipse as well as cloud coverage forecasts.

In New York, the event will begin around 1:23 p.m. and peak at 2:44 p.m.

Those in the city for the eclipse will enjoy a mostly sunny day, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Humidity increases Monday night, and there could be a renegade shower

Tuesday will be hot and humid, with a warm, southwest breeze. A cold front is expected to come through at night, bringing with it a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs could approach 90 degrees away from the coast.

After this front is through, high pressure builds in from Canada and gives us a bit of a fall preview, given the time of year.

Highs are forecast to be in the 70s Thursday and Friday with lots of sun, then heat up slightly, with sunny weather and highs of about 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday.