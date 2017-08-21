Police ID teen wanted for fatally stabbing man steps away from his Brooklyn home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — A teenager with an arrest record allegedly fatally stabbed a 42-year-old Brooklyn man.

Police are searching for 19-year-old Gary Correa. The teen has 13 prior arrests and was identified by witnesses as the assailant in the Friday night attack.

Correa was apparently sitting on the steps of P.S. 110 on Monitor Street when he spotted George Carroll, police said. He and and another person got up and walked over to Carroll, who was there with his wife.

"They said what are you looking at and he said I am looking at you," Christina Romero Carroll, 41, told PIX11.

Carroll says the men started chasing her husband and one of them - now identified by police as Correa - allegedly stabbed him.

"If you did see something, please come forward," Carroll said.

Police have issued a similar request. They're searching for Correa and have talked to family and friends in an attempt to track him down.

He lives near the scene of the deadly assault.

