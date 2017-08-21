Police arrest Uber driver accused of raping sleeping passenger in Manhattan

TURTLE BAY, Manhattan —Police arrested an Uber driver who allegedly raped a sleeping passenger in his car, officials said.

Keong Kar Liao, 47, allegedly raped a 31-year-old passenger on Thursday, police said. She had called for at East 52nd Street and Second Avenue around 2 a.m.

The woman asked Kar Liao to take her to her East Village apartment, but instead he allegedly drove her to his Flushing home and raped her while she was still unconscious, police sources said.

The woman woke up in shock and confronted the driver, police sources said.

“I used protection — don’t call police,” he said, according to police sources.

She fled his home and located police officers, officials said. She told the officers she was intoxicated but did not give consent for sex.

The victim was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

PIX11 reached out to Uber and they said they are aware and looking into the incident.

Liao was arrested Saturday and charged with rape, sex abuse and criminal sex act.