NEWARK, NJ — A person was fatally shot in Newark on Monday, officials said.

The shooting happened on the 700 block of South 19th Street in Newark.

No identifying information is available for the victim. It’s not clear what led to the shooting.

Two other people were also shot and injured. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

