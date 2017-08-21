NYC issues extreme heat advisory for Tuesday

NEW YORK — Officials are urging New Yorkers to take precautions during extreme heat expected Tuesday.

Cooling centers will be open across the city beginning at 8 a.m. Information on the center locations is available here.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from noon through 6 p.m. Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 90s and there will be heat index values around 100 degrees.

“We want everyone to stay safe during the extreme heat by drinking plenty of water, going to a cooling center if you need a place to take a break from the heat, and, checking in on vulnerable neighbors who are particularly at risk for heat-related illnesses,” said New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito.

New Yorkers are encouraged to: