Man killed, woman seriously injured after car crashes into LI auto body shop

EAST MORICHES, NY — A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured after their car crashed into an auto body shop Sunday night, police said.

Diego Balvuca-Rivera, 30, was speeding down Montauk Highway when he lost control of his Ford Edge and crashed into Croce’s Body Shop around 9:30 p.m., Suffolk County Police officials said. An unidentified woman in the car suffered serious injuries. She was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Two other passengers, both men, were taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No identifying information is available for the men.