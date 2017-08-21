Howard helps NJ couple after contractor destroys deck, leaves behind debris-filled dumpster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARTINSVILLE, NJ — Marian and Frank Shaw of Martinsville, NJ gave $3,500 to a contractor who disappeared after he destroyed their deck. The contractor also left behind a huge dumpster filled with the debris of their old deck. The Shaws wish that would disappear.

They weren’t making much headway, so they called me.

The Shaws found A1 Remodeling and contractor Francois Hernandez through Home Depot’s Pro Referral. They say he was a 5-star contractor. Hernandez asked for $15,000 to replace the deck at their home. He pocketed a $3,500 deposit and tore down the old deck. Then no more Francois. He didn’t respond to Marian’s efforts to reach him.

​They complained to Home Depot and the company offered half the money they lost to Hernandez; that's just $1,750.

The dumpster is a bigger problem for the Shaws. JMG Services of Cranford provided Hernandez the dumpster without demanding payment. So the company won’t take it away from the Shaw’s driveway.

“I did contact the disposal company,” Frank Shaw told me. “And they don’t come up with any solution other than if you pay for it we’ll remove the dumpster. So we’re gonna keep it there until somebody pays for it.”

I went over to JMG. But the owner wasn’t there. So I turned my attention to the contractor. But his office in Union, NJ is empty. The only thing in the building now is a chiropractor’s office.

Then we contacted Home Depot on the Shaw’s behalf. As Frank Shaw put it to me, “If they didn’t recommend this contractor to me, I wouldn’t be in this situation.”

Home Depot promised to take another look at the situation. And the company came up with another $1,750 — making the Shaws even on the $3,500 they lost to the contractor in Home Depot’s Pro Referral.

The company also removed Francois Hernandez from Pro Referral.

The Shaws are really happy about that. Now…about the dumpster — I’m still working on that.