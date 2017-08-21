How long does the solar eclipse last and when does eclipse start?

This is the first TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE to be visible to the U.S. mainland since 1979. And the first coast-to-coast eclipse since 1918.

It makes landfall in LINCOLN BEACH, OREGON at 10:19 PACIFIC TIME (1:19 PM EST), goes across the country at a rate of 1,500 MPH, passing through 14 states then leaves land in CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA just before 3PM EST.

The eclipse will last 2 minutes on average, but it really depends on where you are. In CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS, the entire event will last the longest, 2 minutes and 43 seconds.

There are 4 stages of the eclipse:

Eclipse begin

Totality begins

Totality ends

Eclipse ends.

The whole event stretches across 2 hours and 30 minutes.

***IMPORTANT TIMES***

-10:16AM PST (1:16 PM EST) TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE MAKES LANDFALL IN OREGON.

– 2:41 PM EST – TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE MAKES FINAL APPEARANCE IN COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA BEFORE HEADING OUT TO ATLANTIC.

– 1:24 PM EST – START OF PARTIAL ECLIPSE IN NYC-AREA.

– 2:45 PM EST – MAXIMUM ECLIPSE (69.88% COVERAGE) WILL BE VISIBLE IN NYC- AREA

– 4:00 PM EST – END OF PARTIAL ECLIPSE IN NYC AREA.

Full eclipse coverage HERE.