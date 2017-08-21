Eclipse playlist: The in-theme music you need to hear

Many eyes will be on the sky when the solar eclipse begins to come into view at 1:22 p.m. Monday, and although many onlookers have purchased their glasses and know where they are going to watch it, there is one more thing to consider — music.

Music can make or break the mood of any party. The team on the PIX11 Morning News usually turns to the director, Dave Kalmowitz, for music suggestions. He is an encyclopedia of tunes so we thought we’d turn to him for a playlist for the big solar eclipse. Take a look at his picks:

DIRECTOR DAVE’S ECLIPSE PLAYLIST

BLINDED BY THE LIGHT

TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE HEART

DANCING IN THE MOONLIGHT

FLY ME TO THE MOON

LET THE SUNSHINE IN/AQUARIUS)

HERE COMES THE SUN

DARK SIDE OF THE MOON

MY FUTURE IS SO BRIGHT I HAVE TO WEAR SHADES

MOON DANCE

MOON SHADOW

WALKING ON SUNSHINE