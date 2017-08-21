Court officer accused of forcing woman to perform sex act in Brooklyn Courthouse

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn — A court officer was indicted today for allegedly forcing a woman to perform a sex act on him in a public stairwell of Brooklyn Criminal Court.

Sgt. Timothy Nolan, 58, is charged with official misconduct, second-degree coercion, public lewdness and exposure of a person.

“What this defendant – a public servant – allegedly did was a disgrace to his fellow court officers who day in and day out serve the public with respect and work hard to keep our courthouses safe.,” said acting District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

Nolan allegedly approached Erica McRae, 26, last fall while she was sitting in a court hallway waiting for her boyfriend to post bail, according to prosecutors. He then led her to a public stairwell where he exposed himself and asked her to touch his genitals.

The former court officer allegedly grabbed McRae by the hair, fondled and attempted to kiss her as she performed a sex act on him.

McRae believed that Nolan would adversely impact her boyfriend’s case if she didn’t comply, according to court documents. She said she hopes her case will prevent something like this from happening to someone else.

“I’m grateful for the district attorney for taking this seriously and charging him for what he did to me. I don’t want this to happen to anyone else. I hope because of this indictment that they’ll know officers cannot get away with this,” she told the New York Daily News.

Nolan was released without bail and ordered to return to court in October. He faces up to a year in jail if convicted of the top count.