Broadway stars lend their voices to Nickelodeon’s new animated series

Nickelodeon launches "Sunny Day" on Monday, August 21st at 10am. Many of the stars lending their voices to the new animated series have Broadway ties. Actresses Lilla Crawford, Taylor Louderman, and Elan Luz Rivera are among the talent behind the show. They share their excitement of seeing their voices matched up to the animation for the first time.

The character "Sunny" is played by Lilla Crawford, who starred as "Annie" on Broadway and as "Little Red Riding Hood" in the film version of "Into the Woods." Taylor Louderman is the voice of "Blair." She just wrapped her run in "Kinky Boots" and is about to begin work on "Mean Girls" the musical playing "Regina George." Singer of the music group The D.E.Y., Elan Luz Rivera, is "Rox" in "Sunny Day." Rivera also has a few Broadway shows on her resume.

"Sunny Day" centers on Sunny, a 10-year-old master hairstylist and entrepreneur who uses creative problem-solving to tackle any dilemma that arises in her seaside town of Friendly Falls. The characters in the series celebrate individuality and self-expression, while the show's social-emotional curriculum highlights leadership, innovative thinking and teamwork. It will air regularly weekdays at 10 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.