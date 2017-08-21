13-year-old boy dies after jeep hits him in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan — A 13-year-old boy who was struck by a jeep in Harlem on Wednesday has died, police said.

Kayshawn Whitick was running on 5th Avenue with another boy when he was hit a white vehicle, police said. He was not in the crosswalk at the time.

A nearby nurse rushed over to help. She said the teen was initially conscious, but lost consciousness after blood started coming out of his nose.

Paramedics arrived quickly and took over.

Whitick was rushed to the hospital with severe head trauma, police said. He died Thursday and was identified by police Monday.

The 42-year-old driver stayed at the scene. No charges have been filed.

The intersection is a dangerous one, Vision Zero data shows. Two people were struck at the intersection this year and a pedestrian was fatally struck in 2016.