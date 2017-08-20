Two men injured in early morning Brooklyn shooting

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Two men were injured when a gunman opened fire in Brownsville on Sunday morning, the NYPD said.

A 47-year-old man was shot in the right leg and a 44-year-old man was grazed in the head, according to police.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. near New Lots Avenue and Watkins Street on Sunday, EMS said.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital and are in serious condition, EMS said.

Police are looking for a man who is described as 6 feet, four inches tall and was wearing a white shirt.

The shootings in Canarsie and Brownsville are not believed to be related, police said.

