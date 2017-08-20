Shop employees wrestle shotgun-wielding man to the ground at Long Island thrift store

CENTERREACH, NY — Employees at a Long Island thrift store wrestled a shotgun-wielding man to the ground after he attempted to rob the store Saturday night, police said.

Ronald Kelly, 45, walked into Island Thrift around 8:25 p.m., shotgun in hand, officials said. He allegedly pointed the gun at the store manager and the five other employees of the store.

The store manager ignored Kelly’s demands for money and grabbed the shotgun, police said. Two other employees joined her and they gained control of the gun.

The employees wrestled Kelly to the ground and held him down until Suffolk County Police Department officers arrived on scene, officials said. Kelly suffered injuries during the struggle and was treated at Stony Brook University Hospital.

None of the employees were injured.

Kelly was charged with robbery and criminal possession of a controlled substance.