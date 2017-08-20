News Closeup: Eradicating Confederate monuments in New York, and Trump’s response to Charlottesville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are new calls across the country to remove Confederate statues and monuments in the aftermath of the violent and deadly protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, involving white supremacists and alt-right groups.

Here in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. want to eradicate the names of Confederate leaders who divided the nation and tried to preserve slavery.

Marvin Scott talks to Diaz about this, as well as other issues in his borough.

President Donald Trump is facing harsh new criticism over his comments that "both sides" were responsible for the violence that unfolded in Charlottesville.

Scott and Morgan Pehme discuss those comments, the widespread criticism that includes condemnation from members of Trump's own party, and the viability of his presidency going forward.