Mother of 3 found on ground near East Harlem apartment was thrown off roof by her boyfriend: sources

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A man threw his girlfriend off the roof of an East Harlem building, the victim’s family and police sources say.

Yanina Boitel, 33, was found unconscious and unresponsive on the ground in front of 2070 Third Avenue on Saturday night, police said. She was rushed to Metropolitan Hospital for trauma treatment, but she did not survive.

Boitel’s brother and cousin told PIX11 the mother of three’s boyfriend threw her off the roof. They say there’s a history of domestic violence.

Her parents apparently knew about the alleged domestic violence and urged Boitel to leave her boyfriend.

Police sources say the 21-year-old boyfriend has no prior criminal history and is currently being held by the NYPD.

A neighbor says Boitel and her boyfriend were seen fighting in a nearby store before the incident.