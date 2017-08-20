Men shoot robbery victim at Bronx barber shop

THE BRONX — A pair of men robbed and shot a person at a Bronx barber shop on Friday night, police said.

The men walked into D’Agustin Barber Shop late at night on Friday and approached a 40-year-old men, officials said. Customers were having their hair cut at the time.

One of the men held a gun up to a barber’s head and forcibly removed the victim’s gold chain and bracelet.

When the 40-year-old man resisted, a second man pulled out a gun and fired at the victim several times, hitting him in the arm and the abdomen, police said. They fled with his jewelry.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police have asked for help identifying the two men. The first man has a slim build and was last seen wearing a red baseball cap and dark clothing. Police say the second man was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).