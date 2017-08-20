Man who exposed himself to a woman in Queens wanted for attempted rape: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSIDE, Queens — A man exposed himself to a woman in Queens, forced her to touch his genitals and attempted to rape her, according to the NYPD.

Police said a man approached a 24-year-old woman and simulated that he had a gun.

According to the police report, the man exposed himself to the woman and forced her to touch his genitals.

The man attempted to lure the woman to a secluded area near a construction site, police said.

The victim was able to get away from the man when other people were walking in the area, police said. The man then fled the scene, according to police.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday near Woodside Avenue and 61st Street in Woodside, Queens.

The man is described by police as being around 25 years old, five feet and seven inches tall, 140 pounds and having brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket, dark green pants and a gray cap.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).