Man stabs 49-year-old in neck at Brooklyn deli, kicks victim after he falls to ground

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — A man stabbed someone in a Brooklyn deli on Saturday and then kicked the man after the victim fell to the floor, police said.

The man approached the 49-year-old victim from behind at World Deli on Neptune Avenue, NYPD officials said. He stabbed the man once in the neck.

After the victim fell to the floor, the man kicked him several times, an NYPD spokesperson said. Customers in the deli ran over and stopped the man, who then ran off in an unknown direction.

The victim was removed to Lutheran Medical Center in critical but stable condition. His identity has not been released.

Police have asked for help identifying the attacked. He is in his 40s and is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall. The man was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

