Looking for a place to watch the eclipse? Here are some of the best spots in New York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — New Yorkers are warming up for the solar eclipse party at 1 Rooftop at 1 Hotel in Brooklyn Brooklyn Bridge Park where for $35 you get a "frozen eclipse" cocktail, a lobster roll and a pair of the all important solar eclipse viewing glasses while supplies last.

Everyone in the continental United States will have some form of a solar eclipse experience Monday afternoon, but only those within the roughly 70 mile wide path of totality will have a shot at a full eclipse.

In New York, there'll be a deep partial eclipse and people will be able to see the moon cover between 70 and 75 percent of the sun.

"In a partial eclipse, the moon partly covers the sun and the sun will have a crescent shape," Jason Kendall, astronomy Professor at Hunter College, told PIX11. "The sunlight gets sharper, the light on the edges of buildings will get sharper."

While the Hunter College astronomy Professor's in Wyoming, others were hoping to hear experts speak at a viewing party at the Hayden Planetarium.

"I think it will be astonishing, even in New York," Fritz Link, an Upper West Sider, told PIX11 outside the Hayden planetarium.

Other New Yorkers are scrambling to find the appropriate glasses, which appear to be sold out in most places.

Here are some other places with viewing parties:

Manhattan:

Hayden Planetarium, 81st Street and Central Park West, Upper West Side

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 86, 46th Street and 12th Avenue, Hell's Kitchen

Queens:

Several library locations will be hosting events. Find the closest one here

LIC Landing, Hunters Point South Park, 52-10 Center Blvd., Long Island City

Bronx:

West Farms Library, 2085 Honeywell Ave., West Farms

Pelham Bay Library, 3060 Middletown Rd., Pelham Bay

Staten Island:

Port Richmond Library, 75 Bennett St., Port Richmond

St. George Library Center, 5 Central Ave., St. George

Brooklyn:

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, 60 Furman St., Brooklyn Heights

Clinton Hill Library, 380 Washington Ave., Clinton Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video