Golden retriever digs up $85,000 worth of heroin in backyard

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — An Oregon family’s golden retriever has been honored by a sheriff for digging up $85,000 worth of black tar heroin in a family’s backyard.

KATU-TV reported Friday that the owners of the 18-month-old dog named Kenyon thought he had dug up a time capsule in their backyard, so they decided to film themselves opening it.

But they were surprised. What the golden retriever dug up turned out to be a controlled substance: more than 15 ounces of black tar heroin.

Yamhill County Sheriff Tim Svenson identified the substance as more than 15 ounces of black tar heroin.

To honor the dog, Svenson presented Kenyon with an official YCSO K-9 citation ribbon. Kenyon was also named an honorary narcotics K-9 for the rest of his days.