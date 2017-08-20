Four people injured in shooting at Brooklyn house party

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Four people were injured when shots were fired at a house party in Canarsie overnight, the NYPD said.

EMS responded to the scene at 1344 East 100th St. in Brooklyn around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday.

There was a large party in the area when a person began shooting, according to police.

Three men and one woman were shot in the incident, according to the NYPD.

All four victims were transported to nearby hospitals in stable condition, EMS said.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, police said.

