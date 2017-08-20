7-year-old boy died in Barcelona attack: Officials

BARCELONA, Spain — Spanish authorities say they have positively identified three more victims of the van attack in Barcelona, including a 7-year-old boy who has been missing since the rampage Thursday.

National and regional emergency services said Sunday that a boy with dual Australian-British nationality was one of the 13 people killed when a van swerved a pedestrian walkway in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas district.

Nacho Solano, spokesman for the Catalan government’s emergency services, confirms that the child was Julian Cadman, an Australian with dual British nationality.

The Australian, Philippines and British governments announced Friday that the 7-year-old son of a woman seriously injured in the attack had become separated from her and was missing.

The other two victims identified were said to be Belgian and Italian. Solano says he could not name them.

3 more fatalities of the atttack in #Barcelona identified: 1 Australian boy (also UK nationality) 1 Italian citizen 1 Belgian — EmergènciesCatalunya (@emergenciescat) August 20, 2017

Julian Cadman was with his mother on Las Ramblas when the van plowed through the crowds, Francisco Jimenez, coordinator of SOS Desaparecidos, told CNN.

The boy’s mother was injured in the attack and taken to a hospital, where she told hospital workers before losing consciousness that her son had been with her, Jimenez said.

Julian’s grandfather, who lives in Spain, reported him missing to the association as well. It distributed a missing child alert because his name wasn’t on the lists of those injured or killed in the attack, Jimenez said.

His father is en route from Australia to Spain, Jimenez said.

The Philippine government also said Saturday a 7-year-old boy was missing. He is the son of a 43-year-old Filipino woman who has been living in Australia with her British husband.

“She and her son were in Barcelona to attend the wedding of a cousin from the Philippines when the incident happened,” Philippine Foreign Ministry official Sarah Arriola said.