2 Long Island high school football coaches reassigned after teen player death

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. — Two football coaches at a suburban New York high school where a teenager suffered a fatal injury at a preseason practice will be reassigned pending the outcome of an investigation.

The superintendent of the Sachem School District says the head football coach at Sachem East High School and another member of the coaching staff will be reassigned.

Police say 16-year-old Joshua Mileto died Aug. 10 after a 400-pound log he and four players were carrying struck him on the head.

The accident occurred during a six-week preseason camp on school grounds on eastern Long Island.

Head coach Mark Wojciechowski has not commented.

Superintendent Kenneth Graham says Anthony Gambino will serve as interim head coach.

School officials announced earlier that the school planned to go ahead with the upcoming football season.

A police spokesman says the death has preliminarily been deemed accidental.

