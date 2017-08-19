VIDEO: Man smashes glass bottles together, slashes bodega worker in Hamilton Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Disturbing surveillance video has been released showing a man smashing two glass bottles together then using the jagged edges to slash a bodega worker while another man holds him down.

The attack happened around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 2 inside the Hamilton Deli on Broadway and West 139th Street, police say.

"He terrorized him and almost kills him," said shop owner Abdelmoneim Hussein.

The identity of the victim, who survived the attack, has not been released.

"He's doing good, he has cuts on his arms and his stomach," Hussein said.

Police released the dramatic video hoping it leads to an arrest.

Officers are looking for two men — the attacker and the other man, who holds the victim during the ordeal.

Customers of the popular bodega want the men off the streets.

"This is the store I shop at pretty regularly," Adrian Bell told Pix 11 news. "You get to know each other pretty quickly."

These video cameras in the store have done their job in the past. The owner of the shop says they helped lead to the arrest of armed robbers a couple of years ago.

"They are now doing 15 years."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.