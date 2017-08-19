Man accused of grabbing woman’s buttocks on No. 4 train in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN — Police are looking for a man accused of grabbing a woman’s buttocks on the subway in Lower Manhattan earlier this month.

Police say the man and 33-year-old female victim were on the train around 9 p.m. on Aug. 2 when he grabbed her.

The suspect fled the train as it pulled into the City Hall/ Brooklyn Bridge subway station.

The man is described as Asian, 26-34 years of age, medium complexion, black hair, last seen wearing a white short sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.