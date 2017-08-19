Girl, 11, rescued after nearly drowning at Coney Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — An 11-year-old child was rescued from a near drowning in the water at Coney Island, EMS said.

The child was pulled from the water around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at West 26th Street and Riegelmann Boardwalk at Coney Island in Brooklyn.

William O'Connor told PIX11 News he helped to rescue the child and said that when he dove into the water, he "swam right into her."

He said he "pulled her up and passed her to the lifeguard" who resuscitated the child.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital in both cardiac arrest and respiratory arrest, EMS said. She is in stable condition.

The grandmother, who was on the scene, was also taken to the hospital.