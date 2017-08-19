Dick Gregory, civil rights activist and comedian, dead at 84

NEW YORK — Comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory died Saturday, his son said on Gregory’s official social media pages.

He was 84.

Dick Gregory died in Washington, Christian Gregory said, without giving details.

“It is with enormous sadness that the Gregory family confirms that their father, comedic legend and civil rights activist Mr. Dick Gregory departed this earth tonight in Washington, DC,” Christian Gregory wrote. “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and love and respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time. More details will be released over the next few days.”