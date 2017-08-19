Check your jars: Man arrested for DWI had possession of cannabis honey

RIDGEWOOD, Queens — A man who was arrested for a DWI in Queens was found to be in possession of “a large quantity of marijuana in his vehicle” — including cannabis honey, according to the NYPD.

Walther Porras, 31, was arrested around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday at the corner of Grove Street and Seneca Avenue in Ridgewood, police said.

Police said that Porras was stopped for an improper right turn traffic infraction, and he was “observed to have bloodshot eyes and odor of alcohol on his breath.” He was “observed to be unsteady on his feet” when outside of his vehicle, the NYPD said.

Police said they found “a large quantity of marijuana in his vehicle” after Porras was arrested.

Porras was charged with criminal possession of controlled substance, criminal possession of marijuana, DWI, refusal to take a breath test and an improper right turn, police said.

Good arrest last night by Lt Hamburger and PO Ziman @NYPD104Pct. Please read your honey jar labels. Buyer beware!!! pic.twitter.com/HvdvtSA6Yp — NYPD Bees (@NYPDBees) August 19, 2017